LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Brian Kelly Out, Marcus Freeman In at Notre Dame

Coach Brian Kelly did an impressive job turning Notre Dame football around, but he was not the best coach ND ever had. That would be Frank Leahy, who won a national championship in 1943, went off to WWII, and then came back and won 3 more national championships in the next 4 years. Second and third choices would be Knute Rockne and Ara Parseghian. All three of those coaches had significantly higher winning percentages than Kelly and would have had more total wins, if schedules hadn’t been limited to 10 games or less at the time.

Kelly’s win percentage (.730) is actually right at the average (.728) for all 31 ND football coaches since 1887. And if you were to look at games lost instead of games won, Kelly lost 40 games. Rockne, Leahy and Parseghian lost 40 games altogether, for the three of them, in their combined 35 years of coaching at ND. Kelly did it all by himself in 12 years.