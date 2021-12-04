LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Brian Kelly Out, Marcus Freeman In at Notre Dame

Coach Brian Kelly did an impressive job turning Notre Dame football around, but he was not the best coach ND ever had. That would be Frank Leahy, who won a national championship in 1943, went off to WWII, and then came back and won 3 more national championships in the next 4 years. Second and third choices would be Knute Rockne and Ara Parseghian. All three of those coaches had significantly higher winning percentages than Kelly and would have had more total wins, if schedules hadn’t been limited to 10 games or less at the time.
Kelly’s win percentage (.730) is actually right at the average (.728) for all 31 ND football coaches since 1887. And if you were to look at games lost instead of games won, Kelly lost 40 games. Rockne, Leahy and Parseghian lost 40 games altogether, for the three of them, in their combined 35 years of coaching at ND. Kelly did it all by himself in 12 years.
As ND Athletic Director, Jack Swarbrick, said at his press conference, “Kelly left us with a good program in place and a lot of good recruits coming in.” However, I would add that Kelly saw the writing on the wall that ND would likely be frozen out of the Playoffs by the conference-happy Playoff Selection Committee. On top of that he knew a lot of his good players would skip the meaningless bowl game ND would go to, non-playoff bowls now being relegated to good practice for the future and an exhibition game involving next year's teams. One more reason for a 12 team Playoff.
Kelly probably saw himself as most marketable right now. A meaningless bowl game could only hurt him, as he would be expected to win, even with a depleted team. If he did make the Playoffs, he probably would get smacked down emphatically by a currently much stronger Georgia team, ND’s likely foe in the semis.
As Swarbrick also alluded to, big time college football coaches are now CEOs of multi-million dollar programs, not hands-on coaches. On Saturdays they stand on the sidelines for photo-ops and coin flips. Beyond that, their offensive and defensive coordinators coach the players and the game.
So, it was a business move for Kelly to go for the 9.5 million dollar annual salary LSU offered him, compared to his 3 million dollar annual salary at ND. Hopefully ND has held the line on outrageous salaries for coaches by finding an energetic, passionate, youthful coach in Marcus Freeman, someone who the players love and can identify with, someone who is more than happy to coach the legendary Fighting Irish in the House that Rockne Built.
One last wish for the new coach: Inspire Notre Dame student-athletes not only to study and go to Mass, but also to beat the hell out of the Power 5, the Group of 5, the Top 5 and any other 5 that college football can throw at them.
TOM DORSEL