 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Club for Growth's scores for Jay Jordan exaggerated
0 Comments

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Club for Growth's scores for Jay Jordan exaggerated

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The South Carolina Club for Growth seems to inadequately explain its methodology for creating annual legislative scores for House and Senate members.

For example, one “F” score given to Rep. Jay Jordan was due to his vote in favor of the gas tax bill in 2017. That bill, approved by a 90-20 vote in the House, had been needed in South Carolina for 30 years. It is a user fee, over one third of the taxes are paid by non-South Carolina residents driving through South Carolina, and the result has been major improvements in our state roads. But the Club for Growth gives Rep. Jordan an “F”? Those supportive Republicans deserved an “A+” for that vote.

The Club for Growth even gave Congressman Trey Gowdy low scores in his last term in Congress. One questions how credible their criteria for evaluating legislators really is.

Many Florence voters may not realize that the Club for Growth contributed to the campaign of an opponent to defeat Sen. Hugh Leatherman in the 2016 primary. Leatherman did more to benefit the industrial / business / infrastructure base in Florence County than any legislator in Florence’s history. And the Club for Growth’s mission was to get rid of a man like Leatherman.

Now they are lobbying against another experienced candidate who has a proven conservative record of supporting the very same local initiatives that Sen. Leatherman promoted.

Why are Republicans so always obsessed with political infighting over who is the most conservative? It reminds us of some species of animals who eat their young and thus destroy part of their family. Conservatives seem to be eating their own and may soon destroy the Republican family.

With the Club for Growth’s full endorsement, Jordan’s opponent has contradicted one of his own main campaign slogans: “ I am not a politician.” So much for promised campaign rhetoric. For better or for worse, the day after any new politician takes the oath of office, he/she becomes that “good ‘ol boy” and a member of “the establishment.”

Jordan is the only candidate who has the personal relationships with the other senators to negotiate advantageous legislation and funding that will benefit the Florence business community.

Florence needs Jay Jordan in the senate to succeed Hugh Leatherman.

Carroll Player

Florence

0 Comments

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

MICHAEL GOINGS: A bundle of joy who was born spoiled
Opinion

MICHAEL GOINGS: A bundle of joy who was born spoiled

One of the greatest days of my life took place on Feb. 4, 2021. My first grandchild was born, E’Lisha Noelle Rouse. I am going to devote and dedicate my article today to expressing the joy and pleasure that her birth and arrival have brought to me.

DARLENE ATKINSON-MORAN: Cool Whip bowls are just right
Opinion

DARLENE ATKINSON-MORAN: Cool Whip bowls are just right

When I opened the refrigerator door, I found myself starring at recycled Cool Whip bowls. There were three of the Cool Whip brands, a Food Lion whipped topping bowl, an extra-large Country Crock butter container, a large red plastic bowl that once contained Christmas sugar cookies, and some Zip Lock plastic containers with contents unknown.

ANDY BRACK: Want to make a difference? Get involved
Opinion

ANDY BRACK: Want to make a difference? Get involved

For a teenager in the 1970s, the Boy Scout Handbook offered an escape into a practical world that provided answers to lots of things for a young, curious mind: how to tie knots, start campfires, safely hike and camp in the woods, use a compass, identify trees and track animals. Manuals for merit badges provided more detailed information on everything from survival to citizenship. (In my view, the Boy Scouts’ three merit badge manuals on citizenship – for the community, nation and world – are better than the civics materials provided in school.)

CAL THOMAS: Chuck Schumer's hypocrisy
Opinion

CAL THOMAS: Chuck Schumer's hypocrisy

Hypocrisy and lies from politicians are so rampant in Washington that hardly anyone pays them much attention anymore. Perhaps that is why our cynicism about so many things political deepens and distrust of our institutions is pervasive.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert