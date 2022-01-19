LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Club for Growth's scores for Jay Jordan exaggerated

The South Carolina Club for Growth seems to inadequately explain its methodology for creating annual legislative scores for House and Senate members.

For example, one “F” score given to Rep. Jay Jordan was due to his vote in favor of the gas tax bill in 2017. That bill, approved by a 90-20 vote in the House, had been needed in South Carolina for 30 years. It is a user fee, over one third of the taxes are paid by non-South Carolina residents driving through South Carolina, and the result has been major improvements in our state roads. But the Club for Growth gives Rep. Jordan an “F”? Those supportive Republicans deserved an “A+” for that vote.

The Club for Growth even gave Congressman Trey Gowdy low scores in his last term in Congress. One questions how credible their criteria for evaluating legislators really is.

Many Florence voters may not realize that the Club for Growth contributed to the campaign of an opponent to defeat Sen. Hugh Leatherman in the 2016 primary. Leatherman did more to benefit the industrial / business / infrastructure base in Florence County than any legislator in Florence’s history. And the Club for Growth’s mission was to get rid of a man like Leatherman.