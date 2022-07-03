LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Don't let Biden fool you on abortion

On June 24, 2022, as transcribed by the White House (WH.GOV), President Joe Biden made the following televised remarks regarding the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade: “So extreme that women and girls who are forced to bear their rapist’s child — of the child of consequence…. It’s a — it just — it just stuns me…. Imagine having — a young woman having to ch- — carry the child of incest — as a consequence of incest.”

Since Mr. Biden did not mention any other reasons for pregnancies that end in abortion, it appears that he thinks (and presumably would have us think) that the main, if not only, reason for abortions is rape and incest.

It might be worth Mr. Biden’s noting information that has been available for the past three years via USA Today (May 24, 2019) that states: “Just 1% of women obtain an abortion because they became pregnant through rape, and less than 0.5% do so because of incest, according to the Guttmacher Institute. Yet the battle over exceptions for both has garnered outsized attention in the national abortion debate.”

Might it be possible that other reasons than rape and incest exist for women getting pregnant and/or wanting an abortion?

TOM DORSEL

Hilton Head Island