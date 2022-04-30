LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Don't let underage drinking ruin your prom

With the decline in COVID-19 restrictions, many teens are excited about their high school years being full of traditional and memorable events. Few are as eagerly anticipated as Prom Night and the associated rituals.

Unfortunately, for some teens, these events can have terrible consequences. Underage drinking, by far, continues to be the most common risky behavior challenging youth today. Though alcohol use in teens has declined, during the pandemic, alcohol remains the No. 1 drug of choice for teens. Statewide, nearly 50% of high school students will consume alcohol at some point during their high school years.

In addition, according to a brief presented by The Journal of Adolescent Health, 1-in-6 parents allowed their children to drink during the shutdown.

Research also shows many young people are participating in the growing epidemic of binge drinking, which causes the BAC (blood alcohol content) level to rise to dangerous levels.

Those that participate in this activity are more likely to be involved in risky behaviors including acts of violence, reduced sexual inhibitions, and they’re also more likely to drive a vehicle and be involved in a crash.

To minimize the potential dangers and consequences involved with underage drinking during the prom season, Circle Park Behavioral Health Services and the Florence County Coalition for Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Prevention, along with local law enforcement agencies have joined forces to support the “Don’t Let Underage Drinking Ruin Your Prom” Campaign. This campaign emphasizes the illegality of persons under the age of 21 purchasing, possessing or consuming alcoholic beverages.

Prom night parties tend to provide an opportunity for many high school students to participate in this dangerous activity. In an effort to address and minimize these potential incidences in our community, the 12th Judicial Circuit Alcohol Enforcement Team, a multi-jurisdictional team of various agencies throughout Florence and Marion counties, will be utilizing a series of enforcement activities during prom nights that may include:

Source Investigations – AET members will be utilizing their resources to identify the source of alcohol that is being possessed or consumed by underage youth at prom activities. Those found to be providing alcohol to minors will be charged and prosecuted.

– AET members will be utilizing their resources to identify the source of alcohol that is being possessed or consumed by underage youth at prom activities. Those found to be providing alcohol to minors will be charged and prosecuted. Party Patrols – AET members will be patrolling neighborhoods, rural areas, bonfire sites, etc. where before and after prom parties may be taking place.

– AET members will be patrolling neighborhoods, rural areas, bonfire sites, etc. where before and after prom parties may be taking place. Parking Lot Patrols – AET members will patrol parking lots of local establishments and locations where prom activities may be occurring to ensure that underage alcohol possession and consumption is not taking place.

– AET members will patrol parking lots of local establishments and locations where prom activities may be occurring to ensure that underage alcohol possession and consumption is not taking place. Restaurant Walk-Throughs – AET members will be visible making walk throughs at local restaurants popular with prom goers and interacting with them to ensure that they understand the importance of having an alcohol free prom night.

– AET members will be visible making walk throughs at local restaurants popular with prom goers and interacting with them to ensure that they understand the importance of having an alcohol free prom night. Compliance Checks – AET members will be checking local establishments to ensure that alcohol is not making it in to the hands of underage consumers.

Underage youth also need to be aware of the constructive possession statute in which anyone under the age of 21 can receive a citation or be arrested for possessing alcohol products, having them in their car or being at a party or event where underage drinking is taking place, EVEN if they are not drinking themselves.

We hope that all youth and parents participating in this year’s prom events will work together to make smart, legal and healthy choices to ensure that this year’s prom events in our community are fun, safe and alcohol free.

ERICA BUFFKIN

Community Prevention Specialist

Circle Park Behavioral Health Services