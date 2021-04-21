LETTER TO THE EDITOR: DRIVE Safe Act

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, our economy has lost more than 22 million jobs. Congress has spent more than $6 trillion on various forms of “stimulus,” but most sectors are now struggling more than ever to find applicants for good-paying jobs. Questionable federal policies and too many obstacles make it evermore challenging for businesses to hire Americans.
Arbitrary or antiquated government restrictions block some qualified Americans from earning a good middle-class living. Some fixes are slowed by unelected bureaucrats sitting on policy updates.
U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace, who represents South Carolina’s 1st District, is tackling one major challenge by focusing on one hurdle that has a huge impact on our economy and our daily lives: the trucking industry.
Rep. Mace has introduced the DRIVE Safe Act, which would allow truck drivers who can drive within a state to cross state lines and operate “in interstate commerce” with a federally sanctioned, state-issued Commercial Drivers’ License (CDL). This dinosaur of an old federal rule says a CDL driver must be 21 years old before they can operate these medium or heavy-duty vehicles in “interstate commerce.” That means a CDL driver at 18 years old can drive from Hilton Head to Clemson, but can’t drive from Hilton Head to Savannah until he turns 21.
As bizarre as it sounds, that is currently illegal under federal law. That stifles job prospects for qualified prospective movers of freight. The American trucking industry is facing a shortage of more than 60,000 drivers presently, and that grows quickly to 100,000 drivers in just less than two years. Trucking companies are offering average salaries of $50,000/year with full benefits to try to attract new drivers. Many make more, a lot more, with major fleets paying $70,000-plus.
Fleets are now paying for qualified prospects to get the CDL training, or doing the training themselves, so they can safely expand and serve their customers. With more and more people depending on online shopping for their everyday needs, we’ll see growth in demand for medium-duty regional and local deliveries. These are the perfect proving grounds for young workers who can’t afford or need a liberal arts degree.
Washington’s fix seems to be $1.7 trillion of student loan forgiveness. Like Mike Rowe, the former host of "Dirty Jobs," once said: “We are lending money we don’t have to kids who can’t pay it back to train them for jobs that no longer exist. That’s nuts.”
Mace’s bill would encourage jobs while providing a safe worker by requiring that before 18- to 20-year-old drivers cross state lines (go long-haul), they operate at least 400 hours of on-duty time and 240 hours of driving time – both with an experienced trainer. Additionally, their truck must be equipped with active braking systems, video monitoring systems and speed limiters. Most equipment will have even more safety and driver-assist technology than even this.
This solution would get the government out of the way and let industry and would-be workers more quickly pave the way to their own future.
RICK TODD
President & CEO, South Carolina Trucking Association