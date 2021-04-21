LETTER TO THE EDITOR: DRIVE Safe Act

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, our economy has lost more than 22 million jobs. Congress has spent more than $6 trillion on various forms of “stimulus,” but most sectors are now struggling more than ever to find applicants for good-paying jobs. Questionable federal policies and too many obstacles make it evermore challenging for businesses to hire Americans.

Arbitrary or antiquated government restrictions block some qualified Americans from earning a good middle-class living. Some fixes are slowed by unelected bureaucrats sitting on policy updates.

U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace, who represents South Carolina’s 1st District, is tackling one major challenge by focusing on one hurdle that has a huge impact on our economy and our daily lives: the trucking industry.

Rep. Mace has introduced the DRIVE Safe Act, which would allow truck drivers who can drive within a state to cross state lines and operate “in interstate commerce” with a federally sanctioned, state-issued Commercial Drivers’ License (CDL). This dinosaur of an old federal rule says a CDL driver must be 21 years old before they can operate these medium or heavy-duty vehicles in “interstate commerce.” That means a CDL driver at 18 years old can drive from Hilton Head to Clemson, but can’t drive from Hilton Head to Savannah until he turns 21.