LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Employers should consider United Way campaigns

Employers should consider United Way campaigns

Having been a major employer and working for a few large companies, I have learned something special about people. They are happier, less self-centered, better team players, and more productive when the company has developed a culture of giving.

When a company supports their local United Way and encourages their employees to give, it improves their connectivity to the community and fosters pride in their company. For anyone, it is uplifting to know that support is being sent to the right place – especially when it comes to dealing with the key issues of the community.

With United Way moving to the Collective Impact model, companies and employees should be aware that the organization will be focusing on the community’s most pressing, urgent root-problems. Through this new model, United Way will directly tackle issues that harm the local community; Collective Impact will help bring together multiple agencies and organizations all working towards a common goal.

United Way wishes to identify partners that want to solve critical issues which impact the three pillars of education, financial stability, and health in Florence County. Whether you are a company, agency, or employee, United Way would appreciate the support during their transition.

As a nonprofit, United Way is unique in that it offers payroll deductions. They also vet participating local agencies and determine a fair share in their allocation based on agencies’ performance and accountability. So, you can be sure your giving dollar is well spent on these local agencies. In addition, your employees can have the option of designating their gift to their favorite charity, if they choose.

It was always a fun time for us and our employees when we conducted our workplace campaigns. The support of the United Way Staff facilitated the process and kept it from being a distraction.

If you own or manage a local company and you want to improve your workforce, I suggest you improve your culture of giving and use the proven, effective and convenient system of United Way.

United Way is continuously trying to improve by making sure the agencies they support are addressing the current human needs of the community. With Collective Impact, they will be vetting these agencies more thoroughly to address important, core problems. They need volunteer leadership, partnered agencies, and generous support to ensure success in their ongoing effort and transition.

Call your local United Way at 843-662-2407 and partner with them to make a difference.

RICHARD HARRINGTON Florence