LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Enough with the mullets

My work wife Brandice says people need to stop with the mullets. Her exact words are, "Please make the mullets go away. You've got to do something about this."

I said that I would write a letter to the editor. She said, "Please write someone. These men need to know this is bad!"

Ladies, you have your fair share of mullets, too. Everyone with a mullet, please take this into consideration.

You only look in the mirror for a couple of minutes. We see you all day long.

We have a fake president. Aren't we suffering enough?

ROBERT McCREADY

Florence