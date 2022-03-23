LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Favorite grocery is closing

I am so sad to hear that my favorite grocery store is closing, a place where I not only got my provisions but was reminded of a better time.

When I visited the Piggly Wiggly at the Florence Mall, I was not there to just get my milk, eggs, great cuts of mead and the occasional bag of pork skins. No, I was there for a visit, a visit to see other shoppers/neighbors and the exceptional employees — and especially Marty Massey.

Marty is the main reason I shopped at 'The Pig." I first met Marty when I moved back to the Pee Dee/Florence area to work for Dale at Redbone. He made his presence known to me and introduced me to his staff. Mart and his staff made shopping at The Pig more than a grocery run. It became an occasion, an opportunity to see how everyone was faring, to let them know what I was up to.

Marty and The Pig Family were with me when I opened the cafe at McLeod's Health and Fitness Center. He watched me get married and raise my two beautiful girls. The girls went with me from the time they were in "carriers" and when they got braces and glasses. Marty always doted on the girls, making them laugh by "confusing" their names. The girls love him and The Pig.

Marty is an avid golfer who knew my dad and was deeply moved when dad passed away.

Marty, because of you and your staff and your lead in customer services, The Pig was and is family. I can't imagine how many high school students you hired and taught the art of serving people with genuine interest and always with a smile — lessons those kids will carry with them throughout their life.

Carlyle Griggs at the IGA in Darlington is the only other person who rivals your "small, hometown" touch, Marty. You are the epitome of small-town America, and I hope you will carry on the tradition at "The Cherokee Pig." I look forward to my visits with you there, hopefully, for years to come.

God bless you, Marty Massey. We love and appreciate you.

JAMMIE HARRIS

Florence