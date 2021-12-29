LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Florence needs Jordan as senator

Florence needs Jordan as senator
The Pee Dee area may never again see the positive legislative effects that Sen. Hugh Leatherman brought to this section of South Carolina.
Realizing that our next senator will be relegated to the back bench of that deliberative body where the seniority system in the Senate runs deep and rules supreme as it relates to committee assignments, the businesses and citizens of the Florence area definitely need a representative whose experience and proven credibility with other senators will warrant assignments to Senate committees that will benefit our needs in the future.
Representative Jay Jordan has those credentials to successfully represent Florence District 31. Jay’s six years in the House have allowed him to develop close personal relationships with the current senators.
This Senate race is not a popularity contest. The Florence area will have only one person advocating for our interests in the Senate. The House has four elected representatives with Florence County interests at stake. Therefore, it is paramount that our senator have the experience and persuasive influence within the Senate in order to negotiate legislation favorable to Florence’s business interests and future economic development.
Jay is the elected chairman of the House Ethics Committee whose oversight responsibilities have allowed South Carolina to become eighth in the nation in state government integrity.
House Speaker Jay Lucas also respected Jay Jordan’s capabilities enough to appoint him state chairman of the critically important 2022 House Redistricting Committee.
Your vote for Jay Jordan for senator on Jan. 25 will insure Florence’s progressive continuity in the South Carolina Senate.
CARROLL PLAYER
Florence