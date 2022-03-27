Letter to the Editor: Florence needs to focus on quality of life

Bear with me for a bit if you will. This is going to be a long read.

As we approach the year mark of you making me an elected official to represent you, I just wanted to give you some insight into some of the dynamics of Florence.

“Florence has a relatively high renter population of 41.5%. The National average is 35.9% and the average in South Carolina is 29.7%. Two-thirds of the current housing available in the city (of all types) are 30 years or older, creating a challenge to the community. Among renters in Florence, 50.3% are paying more than 30% of their monthly income on housing.” This information was provided to City Council last July at our Comprehensive Plan Work Session by Kendig Keast Collaborative. Kendig Keast is a company that offers planning and implementation services for cities and counties.

What does this say to you?

To me it says we have a lack of home ownership. Where interest rates are cheaper than renting.

To me it says we lack affordable housing, and let me be clear, I DON’T mean apartments. These large-scale apartments that these outside investors are trying to develop do nothing but hurt our efforts to ease the burden off our schools while they try and grow to remove the mobiles, putting our children back inside safe brick and mortar buildings. It means we lack homes in the right price range. We need new neighborhood developments of homes with a size of between 800 square feet and 1200 square feet, three bedrooms two bathrooms, to make homes affordable for people renting in these apartments and to begin to plant roots here.

To me it says we have an unstable climate to outside investors looking in that may want to bring their companies to Florence due to national trends of renters typically not planting roots and staying.

“There are approximately 0.97% jobs per resident in the city, nearly a 1:1 ratio between jobs and residents. 60% of the city’s population is in the working age. There has been discussion of the mismatch in the community for employment (lack of education or skills necessary), this is important when industry is looking to locate to the area.” This information was also provided to us from Kendig Keast as well.

A survey was shared with the community to seek input on the Future of Florence in July 2020 with 553 responses received and 93% of the responses coming from city residents.

Survey participants listed infrastructure condition and capacity (street, water, wastewater, drainage, etc.), recreation amenities (parks, trails, sports, fitness) and public safety (police/fire/ambulance services) as the top three priorities.

In the study participants were asked to identify key issues related to our local economy and jobs. Participants identified education as the top key issue related to local economy and jobs. What this says to me is that our local governments need to be partnering even more with our local schools to begin teaching and educating our youth about trade Jobs and end the stigma about them. Teaching our youth a skill they can use to make more money than they can make working for a national rated retail chain is setting them up for success. The Pee Dee and our nation are in dire need of skilled labor in carpentry, HVAC, electrical and plumbing to name a few. Don’t believe me, ask any home builder or someone in that trade.

Participants were asked what the city can do to address housing needs in Florence. Participants identified smaller size homes for “down-sizing” and/or affordability as the top housing need.

Participants were asked what upgrades downtown they would like to see. Things that appeal to kids and families were identified as the top upgrade for downtown. This goes hand in hand with what I have said about if we don’t keep the families that move here with industry happy, they will leave as will their business.

Participants were asked on ways Florence could improve its physical appearance and image. Community entertainment and events was identified as the top way Florence can improve. Following in second was burying the power lines.

We as a city and a county need to start focusing more on quality-of-life issues. This pandemic created a massive shortage of employees. We need to be actively recruiting new families based on what we have to offer them and not just trying to create new jobs. We need to fill the ones we have and not just shift the workplace force from business to business making our existing businesses struggle even further. We need to be focusing on providing our families with things they want to do and see here so they will stay. We need to be focusing on encouraging new affordable homes not only for downsizing but for first-time home buyers. We need to be teaching our youth about trades and the financial freedoms those kinds of jobs can bring. We need to be dedicated to our existing infrastructure and repairing and replacing it instead of focusing our money on bringing new infrastructure to new and empty industrial parks.

Because of this pandemic and other reasons, we need to begin thinking about a new vision for Florence. What will it hold? What will it project to outside families looking for a new home? What will it project to industries and large retail businesses like Publix, Lowes Foods, etc.?

It should show to them that we are invested in ourselves by not only growing but maintaining what we have. Retaining and growing the families because of the life they have developed and enjoy here is key. Thus, reigniting a pride and passion for where we all live.

WILLIAM SCHOFIELD

Florence city councilman