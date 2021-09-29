LETTER TO THE EDITOR: God bless those who have helped us

God bless those who have helped us

My brother, Curtis Darren McKnight, and I want to thank family, friends and even strangers who have helped us and our families the past two months when we have been struggling.

I lived in a mobile home that I started renting in 2019. My brother and his wife moved in with us. In July, I learned that our lease was not going to be renewed near the end of August.

We moved into a local hotel. I work two jobs, and my brother helped pay the bill, but after a few weeks, we couldn’t pay. A local nonprofit stepped in and has helped us, and now it is helping us find a new place to live.

One of my brothers who lives in Marion played a role as a real-life Superman, rescuing us from becoming homeless. He took us shopping and to the doctor and got children to and from school.

Curtis is the minister of the family. His assistance has been valuable. One other brother, two of my daughters and one son have helped out, too.