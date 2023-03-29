We live in a world where everything is automated. You push one button to order a meal, another to shower, and another to order clothing online. We can choose what we want, what time we want it delivered, and decide whether we like it at home or another address. Technology is impressive, and we can not do without it!

Now that we are primarily engaged in electronic medical records, we have yet to arrive at the point wherein subcutaneous chip placement automatically updates our medical records as things change. For instance, you have appointments with other providers outside your primary care provider. Scanning the implanted chip to update or retrieve information added since the last access would be extraordinary! It is time for a Star Trek moment! But we are not there yet!

As I watch Star Trek and reflect on the Flintstones, those flying cars, instant food preparation, and robotic maids that clean our homes look toward a futuristic society. Artificial Intelligence (AI) is close, and we might see AI utilized in medicine, similar to robotics for specific surgical procedures.

So, when your primary care provider sees you, don't assume that the encounter notes arrived before your visit. Help us expedite your care by avoiding healthcare delays while we wait for the provider to send records. Either you request the encounter note to be given to you before you leave or ask if you may pick it up later. It may take a few minutes to complete the encounter note, but it is feasible to obtain the note and have it ready on your next PCP visit. By helping your provider in this manner, we can better care for you.

DR. ARNELL C. KITHCART, DNP, FNP-BC

Nurse Practitioner