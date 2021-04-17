LETTER TO THE EDITOR: How can we forget?

How can we forget?

In 2021, how can we forget: Mexico’s border wall philanthropy, cheap and comprehensive health care reform, humane immigration reform, infidelity specialist, housing discrimination, illegal immigrant hiring, financial wizardry, porn star bribe, business fraud and sexual assault allegations, admission of sexual assaults, legal profession’s dream client, pluralistic two-word personal dictionary (abortions and guns), Dick, Jane, Sally and Spot elementary school vernacular, the chosen one, payment plan for demonic exorcisms, ultrasounds for satanic fetuses with prepay miscarriage hex kits (?), foreign and domestic extortion, African and Hispanic angels from countries no one wants to visit, absence of powerful Republican angels, best buds with notorious pedophile and sex trafficker, head of global task force to stop baby cannibals and child sex trafficking, best-dressed insurrectionists, pandemic and election deniers?