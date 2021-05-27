LETTER TO THE EDITOR: If Black lives really matter

Citizen Columnist Michael Goings wrote a superb column entitled "Do Black lives matter to all Blacks?" in which he stated, "The Black lives that are snuffed out unjustifiably by certain cops are meager in comparison to those who are lost to Black-on-Black homicide." He anticipated some backlash. That would be guaranteed if he was white. Kudos to him for his courage and honesty.

Is there a solution to the horrendous number of Blacks, including children, being killed by Blacks? More Blacks will be killed by Blacks this year in the the city of Chicago than will be killed by bad cops throughout the entire nation. Multiply that by St. Louis, Baltimore. Los Angeles, New York and other major cities and it leaves a horrifying number of Blacks killing Blacks.

The problem has spread throughout the country, even down to our small communities. I suggest looking to the Black Lives Matter (BLM) organization. It is miraculous how quickly BLM can amass tremendous numbers of activists and have them in almost every city within a matter of hours. They are relentless when given a cause, and they are virtually immune from prosecution by politicians and DAs. They are already armed and capable of major accomplishments, and well financed.