LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Invasion of multifamily homes

Invasion of multifamily

homes

Rental properties play an important role in any community — in moderation. Florence currently faces a potential invasion of new multifamily rental developments.

Perhaps the most popular among developers is Low-Income Housing Tax Credit. Simply defined, LIHTC refers to multifamily rental properties whose investors, in exchange for tax credits, designate a percentage of the units to low-income tenants. Existing examples of such housing in Florence include Indigo Pointe, The Belmont and Attwood Pointe. In 2022, the largest number of LIHTC applications submitted to the South Carolina Housing Authority listed Florence as the building site.

LIHTC has become so lucrative for landowners and developers that specialized businesses exist to assist developers in preparing successful applications and in maximizing their tax credits. Cities also receive increased tax revenue.

According to Census 2020, Florence contains over 40% rental property, while home ownership continues to decline. As Councilman William Schofield referenced in his March 27 Letter to the Editor, the city’s consultant firm highlighted in a July 2021 report that Florence surpasses the state average in rental properties.

Many LIHTC developers do not reside in Florence. After destroying our green spaces and packing in buildings to maximize revenue, they drive away while we and our environment face the consequences.

These developments are not limited to one area of Florence: Forest Hills neighborhood and Gully Branch/Jeffries Creek face multiple LIHTC developments (two in operation and at least an additional three proposed), all located within less than a half-mile radius. In northwest Florence, an out-of-state developer seeks to rezone a wooded area on Harmony Street to build a similar development; and there are others. In the case of the future Indigo Townes in the wooded/wetland area behind Hallmark Square, documents obtained through FOIA, show over 15 buildings containing some 60 apartments.

The city has longstanding infrastructure issues in the aforementioned areas. If current taxpaying residents do not have access to adequate drainage, trash, and sewage disposal, how can the city and landowners justify adding hundreds of additional residents to our neighborhoods?

When sewage literally surfaces in residents’ homes and yards, and water-boil advisories seem all too common, one must question how revitalized our city really is.

A recent newspaper headline shared the city’s plan to utilize Build Back Better funds for infrastructure improvements. Was it coincidental that this announcement occurred shortly after city officials confronted a room full of concerned residents? I hope they, and the landowners involved, are listening now. I also hope they will include F1S in planning discussions.

If our state, local, and federal representatives do not intervene, we soon may live in a city in which 1-of-2 residents is a tenant, rather than a homeowner. If that occurs, I envision the following: an even higher crime rate (according to one source, we are already 23rd in the nation and lacking 30 city police officers), more litter, more contamination of our natural waters, more strain on an already defunct infrastructure and further strain on our neighborhood schools.

Stand up, Florence, for in the words of one our great leaders, “Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter.”

WENDY C. RICHARDSON

Florence