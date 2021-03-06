LETTER TO THE EDITOR: IRKS is a highly contagious syndrome

From what I have witnessed, I am being presumptuous when I say all of us possess a degree of “IRKS.”

Historically, every family has been a participant or recipient of this syndrome, either figuratively, literally or both. It may be inherent.

Normally it is suppressed. However, fear, stress, depression, anger, mental or physical illness or some other unknown variable releases this phenomenon. It makes us susceptible to manipulation, delusion and irrational behavior.

The only cure may be extinction. Hopefully, awareness may keep this highly contagious trait under control.

The disease is "I relish killing somebody."

DENNIS TAYLOR

Florence