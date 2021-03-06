 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: IRKS is a highly contagious syndrome

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: IRKS is a highly contagious syndrome

{{featured_button_text}}

From what I have witnessed, I am being presumptuous when I say all of us possess a degree of “IRKS.”

Historically, every family has been a participant or recipient of this syndrome, either figuratively, literally or both. It may be inherent.

Normally it is suppressed. However, fear, stress, depression, anger, mental or physical illness or some other unknown variable releases this phenomenon. It makes us susceptible to manipulation, delusion and irrational behavior.

The only cure may be extinction. Hopefully, awareness may keep this highly contagious trait under control.

The disease is "I relish killing somebody."

DENNIS TAYLOR

Florence

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Tim Tebow will be here soon!

With one week to go, general admission tickets are selling out quickly for House of Hope’s 2021 Evening of Hope. All of the sponsor tables have sold out, but general admission tickets are still available through Ticketmaster for the event at 7 p.m. Monday at the Florence Center.

CAL THOMAS: Trump reloaded
Columnists

CAL THOMAS: Trump reloaded

Former president Donald Trump emerged from 38 days of self-enforced silence for a lengthy speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, that was frequently interrupted with boisterous applause and chants from an adoring, mostly white and older crowd.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert