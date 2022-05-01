LETTER TO THE EDITOR: It is confusing when reality becomes surreal

Did you recently receive a slick colored pamphlet in the mail from Sen. Lindsey Graham declaring his opposition to Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson even though he has twice previously voted to confirm Jackson to the federal bench?

He accuses her of being an activist judge, lenient on child pornography traffickers, sympathetic toward terrorist prisoners, supported by radical leftist groups and ultra-liberals.

He has manned up and locked horns with this accomplished women of slight physical stature. Her background of being raised by educators, graduating from one of our most prestigious universities, ascending to a judgeship in spite of race and gender challenges, mother of two daughters, wife of a medical professional, an individual who has dedicated her life to protecting us, does not seem threatening.

Contrast this with what Graham said in 2015 and 2016 about a man we all know intimately. Paraphrased: uninformed, regarding illegal immigration population, plan on immigration stupid, race-baiting, xenophobic, bigot, utter disaster for the Republican Party, cannot with a clear conscience support.

I would have felt better protected if he had opposed a northern rich spoiled obnoxious brat, associated with disbarred lawyers, who solicited Russian election interference, who verbally admitted enjoying assaulting women, who bribed a porn star, who has been sued for sexual assault, discrimination, nonpayment of bills, fraudulent business practices, who partied and socialized with a known pedophile and sex trafficker, who managed to bankrupt a casino, who tried to intimidate a state election official, tried to extort a foreign leader and seemed to encourage a government coup.

Quoting Sen. Lindsey Graham, "Bat ... crazy."

DENNIS TEAL

Florence