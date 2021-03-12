LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Obey the law and get a ticket?

There's a Bob Dylan song about the late boxer Rubin "Hurricane" Carter that says, "the son-of-a-gun is brave and getting braver." When I read the article in the Morning News about ticketing "slow" drivers in the left lane of a highway, I paraphrased the line in my mind to "this society is dumb and getting dumber."

The article stated "... the bill would make it illegal for drivers to stay in the left lane if they know they are going to be overtaken by a faster vehicle. ..." The article was grossly bereft of detail, so I have to assume some things. So if a driver is driving 70 miles per hour (the speed limit) in the left lane and is being approached by a driver going 90 mph, the driver obeying the law is the bad guy. Yep, dumb and getting dumber. Why not ticket the driver who is speeding and the drivers who change lanes constantly and tailgate?

What's next? I'm stopped at a red light and the driver behind me wants to run it so I get a ticket? It's really no different. I think back to an article some time ago in the Morning News when the Kershaw County sheriff was quoted as saying, "If a driver is going less than 15 miles per hour over the speed limit on I-20, I let them go." What's the point of having laws if they are not enforced?