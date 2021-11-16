LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Old guy on Time change

I realize I'm most likely in the minority on this issue. I am in agreement on keeping the time the same but I won't to remain on Eastern STANDARD time NOT SAVING time.

My reasoning is quite simple. I don't think it should still be dark at 7:30 in the morning. This is dangerous for school buses as well as people driving to work. The original argument for SAVING time was so farmers could work longer in the fields. This is no longer a valid issue.