 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Old guy on Time change
0 Comments

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Old guy on Time change

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

I realize I'm most likely in the minority on this issue. I am in agreement on keeping the time the same but I won't to remain on Eastern STANDARD time NOT SAVING time.

My reasoning is quite simple. I don't think it should still be dark at 7:30 in the morning. This is dangerous for school buses as well as people driving to work. The original argument for SAVING time was so farmers could work longer in the fields. This is no longer a valid issue.

Let's STAY on STANDARD TIME! As usual the government has got it BACKWARD! Have a good day.

ROGER BAZEN

Coward

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
TOM POLAND: A vanishing coastal icon
Opinion

TOM POLAND: A vanishing coastal icon

Photographers love to shoot them at sunrise. Riding a glittering golden sea, shrimp boats strike a classic silhouette with that orb of fire rising behind them. A shrimp trawler working coastal waters ranks right up there with other iconic coastal scenes … elegant sea oats at sunset, a classic lighthouse, workboats in a marsh, and a cast net at full extension.

PETER ROFF: Drug price controls will always be a bad idea
Opinion

PETER ROFF: Drug price controls will always be a bad idea

One of the things most people who write about politics won’t tell you is that how a new program gets paid for is considerably less important than how much is spent. Yet, in a nutshell, that’s what’s keeping President Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” program from being enacted.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert