LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Organ donation gives a second chance at life

April is Organ Donation Awareness Month. Organ donation is very near and dear to my family's heart! Our middle son, Stephen, had cystic fibrosis (May is Cystic Fibrosis Awareness Month).

Cystic fibrosis is a progressive genetic disease for which there is no cure. In order to give them a second chance at life, they will need a lung transplant.

Stephen, at the age of 25, received a double lung transplant in 2016. This gave our son 3½ years that he wouldn't have had had not someone said yes to being an organ donor. We are forever grateful to Stephen's donor/family for giving him the most unselfish gift one human being can give to another human being!

Unfortunately, people die every day while waiting for an organ transplant. This is because there aren't enough organs or enough matches.

If you aren't an organ donor, please consider becoming one. It's easy to do. Just check the box on your driver's license (you'll have a little heart on your license if you are a donor). If you are a donor, please be sure your family knows your wishes.