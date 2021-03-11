LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Plant closings break the heart

The year was 2011: Wellman Industries in Darlington closed the plant. The year was 2014: Heinz Foods in Florence closed the plant. The year is 2021: Clarios (Johnson Controls) will be closing its recycling plant on March 22. Unfortunately, my husband lost his job at all three of these plants. He was at Wellman for 33 years, Heinz for two years and at Clarios for seven years.

It breaks my heart to see another plant closing up and leaving the Pee Dee region. While no time is a good time to lose a job, there couldn't be a worse time than right now with the COVID-19 pandemic. We already have so many people who have lost their jobs due to COVID. (COVID is not the reason Clarios is closing.). Unemployment rates are high, and it's difficult to get on unemployment due to the number of people out of work. Now, with the closing of Clarios, there will be potentially 350 people on the unemployment roles!

What upsets me is that Clarios was set to invest $100 million in Florence County, through a fee-in-lieu-of taxes agreement, to expand both of their plants in Florence. And now they are closing up and pulling out! While I'm all for the downtown revitalization, I believe our leaders need to look at how they can get these companies to stay in Florence. Clarios is the second plant that had the fee-in-lieu-of taxes agreement with Florence County to shut down. The other one was Heinz.