LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Please ring the bell

Why is it that when your drivers deliver a package that they do not ring the doorbell or knock on a door to let customers know there is a package?

The driver will drop the package directly under the doorbell and yet not take a second to ring the doorbell or knock. In the recent snow I received a package that I was not expecting and did not know it was here until the following morning and it was covered with about 2 inches of snow and all was wet. Is this good customer service?