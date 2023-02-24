I noticed recently the article on the Florence Rail Trail accompanied by a lovely picture. I am a regular walker there and appreciate the trail and the fact that the city of Florence does such a good job taking care of the trail.

What I do not appreciate and in fact, abhor is the parking area for walkers/bikers, etc. It is riddled with potholes that are getting bigger by the day. I hesitate to take my car into the area.

Many people don’t — they park on a grassy space next to the EMS station. So much so that it is becoming a pothole, mud hole. I hope that by drawing attention to this problem, the city of Florence will give this area the attention it needs.

A year or so ago, the holes were filled with gravel which gave way to even bigger potholes within a few weeks. This area needs a permanent solution.

I am attaching some pictures that I took just last week. However, they do not do the depth of the potholes justice!

Hoping for a solution,

ANN PEEBLES

Florence