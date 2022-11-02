LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Questions for McMillan

First of all, I want to thank Mr. McMillan and all other candidates running for public office for their willingness to serve the residents of the city of Florence. Their commitment to serve is one of the highest examples of public service.

However, I do have a couple of questions for Mr. McMillan as a follow up to the Oct. 27, article in Morning News regarding his candidacy for Florence City Council District 1.

In response to the Morning News question, “How would you encourage businesses and industries to locate in Florence and help established business and industries grow?”

Mr. McMillan responded “They have put additional taxes on businesses and limited liability corporations.” Even though Mr. McMillan used the word “taxes” I believe he is really referring to business licenses. When Mr. McMillan appeared before Florence City Council (“City”) at its May 10, 202,1 meeting, one issue he addressed was the city’s new business license ordinance and he used the term “tax cut” and “business license fee” interchangeably.

Page 18 of The City of Florence, SC Annual Budget 2022-2023, shows $6,063,200 as the approved budget amount 2022 -2023 for current business license revenue. Mr. McMillan stated he wants to “… roll back some of the things they did…” in the context of his discussion regarding taxes. I would be interested in knowing if Mr. McMillan wants to reduce the business license rate for just his profession’s classification or for all businesses that have been paying business license fees since 1987 and how would he propose replacing the revenue lost from such action.

Additionally, Mr. McMillan stated, “They have put a rental registry that’s extremely unfair to landlords.” On the City’s website page entitled “Residential Rental Registry” you find the following wording: “On Oct., 12, 2020, the city of Florence adopted a Residential Rental Registration Ordinance (Ordinance No. 2020-35), which establishes a rental registry for all single-family and multi-family rental properties within municipal limits and concurs with the South Carolina Landlord and Tenant Act. This ordinance encourages landlords and tenants to maintain habitable housing, establishes clear lines of communication between the City and property owners and managers, and functions in concert with the City of Florence Comprehensive Plan and Neighborhood Revitalization Strategy.” I would like to know how Mr. McMillan rationalizes his position against this ordinance as a landlord and his statement “We can make Florence a place where people want to live and want their family to stay” since the purpose of the ordinance “ … encourages landlords and tenants to maintain habitable housing…”

Tom Shearin

Florence