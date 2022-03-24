LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Reichenbach best option on Tuesday

The harsh realities of life are difficult to comprehend. The end of the status quo is next to impossible to relinquish. The surrendering of one’s position of authority, wealth and status is unthinkable. To relinquish privilege that has been in place since South Carolina was established as a colony in April 1540 is unacceptable.

It is time that the citizens of South Carolina, and Florence County in particular, accept that there is a new realty — whites are no longer the dominant population of our state.

It is time, as we are now reside in the 21st century, that we end colonial rule in South Carolina.

The 2020 federal government census listed the population of Florence County as 50.36 percent white. The other residents of the county, 49.64 percent, are what we once labeled as a minority: African Americans, Latinos, Asians, Native Americans.

Colonialism is still dominate in our state legislature. What we once considered to be minorities are still a minority in our legislative process. Of the 124 elected legislators in the House of Representatives, only 26 percent, 33 members, are non-white individuals. Move on to the Senate and of the 46 senators, all but 12 members, or 74 percent, are white. This statistic should thunder forth the message that half of the population of our state is underrepresented.

There are many issues in our state that should concern us, though I would like to focus on just one. Of the 50 states in our union, South Carolina has one of the highest percentages of unskilled workers. These are good people who need good jobs. We need to bring businesses into our state that will provide these individuals with work that pays a living wage.

Suzanne LaRochelle is the Democratic candidate for the South Carolina Senate Seat 31. She is a candidate for the special election to be held on March 29. Her campaign slogan is that she will be the “Voice of the People.” I am sure she is sincere with this pledge, but there is a problem with her desire to be the “voice of the people.” She is unable to articulate what she has done in the previous decades to promote legislative equity and business opportunities in the state. Suzanne has no past record of any far-reaching and permanent accomplishments on the central issues to our state. Suzanne can only pledge to what she would like to do, and not on what she has done.

Mike Reichenbach is the Republican candidate seeking to be elected to Senate Seat 31. There are many reasons why Mike should be selected over Suzanne, though I will only mention two. Mike will provide the cultural diversity to the Senate that reflects the composition of South Carolina’s population. As an accomplished businessman, Mike will bring business and industry — jobs — to our state.

DR. RONALD H. LOVE

Florence