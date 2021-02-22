LETTER to THE EDITOR: SC's blind community outlines priorities for 2021

As South Carolina legislators and other elected officials ponder their respective agendas, we want to chime in with priorities from the blind community. While we have enjoyed progress in recent years thanks to the Americans with Disabilities Act and other measures, much more still needs to be done to ensure that people who are blind enjoy full inclusion, equality and justice.

Our unemployment numbers, for example, are much greater than those of our sighted counterparts. National statistics show that the unemployment rate for people who are blind or visually impaired hovers around 70%.

Accordingly, we would like to propose that both state and local governments commit to hiring more individuals who are blind. We would also like to see them strongly encourage private businesses to do the same. Along these lines, we want blind businessmen and entrepreneurs to have the same opportunities and access to grants and other incentives that minority and female-owned businesses currently receive.