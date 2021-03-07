LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Singing praises for Emily McLean

Singing praises for Emily McLean
Every community sings of its heroes. Such heroes are the grand marshals of local parades. They have buildings and streets named after them. They are awarded trophies, plaques and certificates of appreciation for the works they have done, the legions they have inspired.
The vast majority of citizens, however, lead ordinary lives, going about their business without accolades or fanfare.
Such is Emily McLean. I contacted her when her daughter wrote an essay in my English class that characterized a discussion I feared would be misunderstood. Miss Emily responded by taking me to lunch, and in the 30 years since, I have become part of this woman’s family.
Many folks have called Miss Emily’s house home. She has housed students who had nowhere else to go, then followed them on through life — marriage, children, illnesses and the like. Foreigners in town have been guests at the McLean house for weeks at a time, made to feel at home in one of the children’s cheerful rooms, in overstuffed chairs in front of the fire and at her dinner table. Anyone who is sick merits a visit with a jar of soup — replete with pretty ribbons, and despite the growing list of people in her life, she never forgets a birthday. Her salary went for years to support an orphanage in India, and she has recently renovated three houses and donated the profits to House of Hope. When a mutual friend had a stroke recently, she dialed Miss Emily, not 9-1-1. She has provided emotional support to many members of her church and her community, then sought to facilitate their last wishes after they passed away.
In between all of those “extra” duties, Miss Emily has reared four remarkable children. Each earned a college degree; all have stayed in faithful, committed marriages. No one has been arrested. All have done their mother proud. All are appropriately grateful for their advantages and serve in capacities that seek to promote social justice.
Miss Emily has offered her expert design service to those who feel challenged in decorating an occasion or a room, and she offers advice on any subject when it is solicited but is not offended if people choose other options that they often later regret. She has taught stressed people that buying a mix for a dinner menu is not “cheating,” that anybody’s best is good enough, that “a lot of that stuff” just isn’t important. Her face is not Botoxed to hide the lines of laughter or worry that life has painted in her expression. She recognizes others for their talents and positive characteristics while maintaining unmitigated humility about herself.
Miss Emily would blush to hear all of this praise. I can see her expression as she tells me I have exaggerated or that what she has accomplished hasn’t amounted to all that. Yet there are those the world who can attest to the fact that she was the first person who gave them the impression that they mattered. She has inspired many people with her concern and her generosity, and if their lives are too consumed with busy-ness to remember specifics, they are still different for having known this woman. I know I am. Perhaps I should buy her a plaque.
MARY GUTMAN
Rocky Mount, N.C.