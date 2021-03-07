LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Singing praises for Emily McLean

Singing praises for Emily McLean

Many folks have called Miss Emily’s house home. She has housed students who had nowhere else to go, then followed them on through life — marriage, children, illnesses and the like. Foreigners in town have been guests at the McLean house for weeks at a time, made to feel at home in one of the children’s cheerful rooms, in overstuffed chairs in front of the fire and at her dinner table. Anyone who is sick merits a visit with a jar of soup — replete with pretty ribbons, and despite the growing list of people in her life, she never forgets a birthday. Her salary went for years to support an orphanage in India, and she has recently renovated three houses and donated the profits to House of Hope. When a mutual friend had a stroke recently, she dialed Miss Emily, not 9-1-1. She has provided emotional support to many members of her church and her community, then sought to facilitate their last wishes after they passed away.