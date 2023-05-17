It’s been a challenging few years for small businesses here in South Carolina. With pandemic-related economic stress giving way to skyrocketing inflation and the looming threat of a recession, it’s felt like small-business owners like myself can’t catch a break.
That’s why I’ve been so grateful for free and easy-to-use digital tools from companies like Google and Amazon that not only keep my business afloat but grow and strengthen my revenue model. It’s paying off, because almost every new customer tells me they found my business through a simple Google search. Amazon is one of our most important and reliable suppliers. Just like me – over 278,000 South Carolina businesses have used free online resources to make direct connections with their customers, and year after year, these innovative tools help facilitate billions in economic activity for tens of thousands of South Carolina businesses.
I don’t know where my small business would be without these tools, but I know that I can’t live without them. I’m proud be a part of the Palmetto State’s thriving small-business economy and look forward to continuing to use the digital tools available to me to contribute to the state that I – and my business – call home.
ROBBY HILL
Florence