LETTER TO THE EDITOR: The arrogance of men in power

Watching just a few minutes of the Senatorial questioning for the current Supreme Court candidate confirms what I have witnessed over the years, the arrogance of men in power toward women.

However, an intelligent woman immediately confirms the idiocy of her questioners. This is not a party problem, but a white guy power arrogance problem.

Scary is the current group of Republicans doing the court questioning, and the group of supporters in the wings that want to govern by insurrection. Is this combo going to make America better?

Supreme Court Judicial candidate Kentanji Brown Jackson has an impeccable judicial record without any accusations of sexual misconduct like Judge Kavanaugh. If she had made or been accused of some young and dumb decisions during her high school or college years she would not even have been considered as a candidate for the Supreme Court.

It has always amazed me that men want to recall their sexual experience decades later with embellishments; yet, a woman cannot accurately recall a traumatic sexual experience at any age.

Who in the hell do these white guys appeal too.

Dennis Taylor

Florence

