LETTER TO THE EDITOR: The bravest person in the US

The bravest

person in the USToday, 25-year-old Cassidy Hutchinson is the bravest person in the United States. She showed up “in person,” took an oath to tell the truth before God and then described what she witnessed at the Capitol office.

Do you find it strange that the people actually involved with the Capitol attack, who profess that we need more religion in government, will not come forward to tell the truth or take an oath before God? They refuse to show up, to testify, or show up with lawyers and then take the Fifth.

If these people really believed in the Bible, would they be criminals?

The simple truth is show up in person, place your hand on the Bible, take the oath and tell the truth. If you cannot tell the truth, please represent someone in Russia, China, North Korea or Saudi Arabia.

DENNIS TAYLOR

Florence

