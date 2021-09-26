LETTER TO THE EDITOR: The Second Coming of Joe Montana

Under a bright blue September sky, it was deja vu all over again. It was autumn 1975 in Chapel Hill, N.C. I was there in the stands. ND was down 14-7 late in the game and going nowhere. In came an unknown QB named Joe Montana. His name was so unknown that the drunks from Pittsburgh in front of us were raising their cups and shouting, “Let’s hear it for Mon-tayn-ya!” Next thing you knew ND came away with a 21-14 victory.

Fast forward to September 2021. ND is struggling again late in the game against Wisconsin. In comes a little known QB named Drew Pyne. If the Pittsburgh guys had been there, it would have been: “Drew Pin-ya!" He is about the same size as Joe Montana, but about to play as big as the state of Montana. Bing, bam, boom, scrambling like Joe, finding receivers all over the place, and all of a sudden ND is walking away with a blowout victory, 41-13.

It might not have been the Four Horseman riding again, yet it might have been the brightest moment of Brian Kelly’s career, bringing out his secret weapon, saving the game in grand style, and winning his 106th game at ND, one more than the 90-year-old record for wins held by none other than Knute Rockne.