LETTER TO THE EDITOR: The silly ignorance of violence

As I write this article bloodshed and strife has engulfed our land.

I am constantly reminded of the words of Jesus Christ when he boldly asserts that does that live by the sword will die by the sword and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., is clearly condemned for stating that America is the most violent country on the planet in 1967.

The civil rights movement was engulfed in violence from the killing of three civil rights workers in Philadelphia, Mississippi to King succumbing to an assassin’s bullet in 1968. Violence streamed our habitation. The Vietnam war continued the shedding of blood and the crack epidemic defined it in the 1980s.

These horrific acts have permeated through our society. Families have been torn apart because of senseless gun violence.

The deeds of this vicious senseless act have scared as well as stained communities and neighborhoods.

Yet it’s ugly vicious head never stops! It shows up in the work place, Chesapeake Virginia were a shooter violently and callously shot his co-workers at a Walmart is a case in point. By the way it has marked and shaped our young people’s existence. From streets of Chicago to places all over America it constantly rears its ugly head. With its ultimate act with the killing of First graders in Newtown Connecticut

It must be contained as well as destroyed.

KEVIN L. CRAWFORD

Marion, S.C.