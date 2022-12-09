 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: The silly ignorance of violence

  • 0

As I write this article bloodshed and strife has engulfed our land.

I am constantly reminded of the words of Jesus Christ when he boldly asserts that does that live by the sword will die by the sword and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., is clearly condemned for stating that America is the most violent country on the planet in 1967. 

The civil rights movement was engulfed in violence from the killing of three civil rights workers in Philadelphia, Mississippi to King succumbing to an assassin’s bullet in 1968. Violence streamed our habitation. The Vietnam war continued the shedding of blood and the crack epidemic defined it in the 1980s.

These horrific acts have permeated through our society. Families have been torn apart because of senseless gun violence. 

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The deeds of this vicious senseless act have scared as well as stained communities and neighborhoods.

People are also reading…

Yet it’s ugly vicious head never stops! It shows up in the work place, Chesapeake Virginia were a shooter violently and callously shot his co-workers at a Walmart is a case in point. By the way it has marked and shaped our young people’s existence. From streets of Chicago to places all over America it constantly rears its ugly head. With its ultimate act with the killing of First graders in Newtown Connecticut 

It must be contained as well as destroyed.

KEVIN L. CRAWFORD

Marion, S.C.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PAUL DEMARCO: Trump is done

PAUL DEMARCO: Trump is done

Our long national nightmare is over. Donald Trump has overplayed his hand and (boy it sounds good to say this) is headed to the dustbin of history.

TOM POLAND: Pancho Villa’s fighting South Carolina gamecocks

TOM POLAND: Pancho Villa’s fighting South Carolina gamecocks

I’ll file this column under the category Fowl History. Did Mexican Revolutionary War General Pancho Villa ride a train to Calhoun Falls, South Carolina, to buy fighting gamecocks? Did he? Read on to unravel this tale of fighting gamecocks in the early 1900s. And read on, knowing I thank Emily and Laura Hester for their knowledge and proof of this unusual story.

Aaron Scherb: A productive lame duck — the end of a historic Congress

Aaron Scherb: A productive lame duck — the end of a historic Congress

As this session of Congress winds down, it’s important to note its many achievements. The current Congress passed a bipartisan infrastructure package, bipartisan anti-gun violence reform and a COVID relief package. It made historic investments in climate change and health care while holding the former president accountable by exposing the truth behind the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Chicago Tribune: Holiday sales show consumers feeling stressed, losing confidence

Chicago Tribune: Holiday sales show consumers feeling stressed, losing confidence

On the surface, the holiday retail season is off to a great start. Almost 200 million U.S. shoppers turned out in person and online from Thanksgiving Day to Cyber Monday, and holiday retail sales are expected to rise between 6% and 8% from last year to nearly $1 trillion. Amazon reported its most successful launch of a holiday shopping season ever.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert