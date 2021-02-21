 Skip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: They voted for the destruction of democracy

On Feb. 9, impeachment manager Rep. Stacey Plaskett, a Democrat from the Virgin Islands, recalled her time as a staffer in the House of Representatives when the United States was attacked by the 9/11 terrorists. She remembers daily the people aboard hijacked United Airlines Flight 93 who sacrificed their lives to prevent a possible terrorist attack on the U.S. Capitol. Hopefully, these 44 patriots did not die in vain.

How can some members of Congress ignore the recent domestic terrorism against our democracy? How could anyone refer to the Capitol attackers as patriots?

This country did not ignore the assault by Japan on Pearl Harbor, or the Timothy McVeigh bombing on the Federal Building in Oklahoma City, or Osama bin Laden's attacks on New York and Washington. A few people who govern at the U.S. Capitol dishonored the men and women who protected their lives in the past and present by not pursuing and punishing the instigators and participants of the recent domestic attack on our country.

The decision on impeachment probably was the most important decision this Senate will ever make. They voted for the destruction of democracy over the preservation of democracy.

DENNIS TAYLOR

Florence

