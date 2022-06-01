LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Time to try something else

Historical background from Biblical History to the current situation of violence in our schools and our communities:

If we don’t learn from the History we know we are doomed to repeat it.

Isiah 59:8: The way of peace they know not: and there is no judgment in their goings; they have made them crooked paths; whosoever goeth in shall not know peace.

Romans 1:28-32: And even as they did not like to retain God in their knowledge, God gave them over to reprobate mind, to do those things which are not convenient;

Being filled with all unrighteousness, fornications, wickedness, maliciousness, full of envy, murder, debate, deceit, malignity, whisperers,

Backbiters, haters of God, despiteful, proud, boasters, inventors of evil things, disobedient to parents,

Without understanding covenant-breakers, without natural affection, implacable, unmerciful:

Who knowing the judgment of God that they which commit such things are worthy of death, not only do the same; but have pleasure in them that do.

Romans 3:10-18: As it is written, There is none righteous, no, not one. There is none that understandeth, there is none that seeketh after God.

They are all gone out of the way, they are together become unprofitable; there is none that doeth good, no, not one.

Their throat is an open sepulcher; with their tongues, they have used deceit; the poison of asps is under their lips:

Whose mouth is full of cursing and bitterness;

Their feet are swift to shed blood:

Destruction and misery are in their ways:

And the way of peace have they not known:

There is no fear of God before their eyes:

History reminds us:

Prayer was removed from the classroom in 1962

Bible reading was removed from the classroom in 1963

“The chickens have come home to roost.”

What is our recent history of violence in the US?

From Columbine Massacre killing 13 and wounding more than 20 in 1999.

To Sandy Hook shooting leaving 26 dead in 2012.

To Parkland shooting killing 17 and wounding 17 in 2018.

To Buffalo shooting killing 10 and 3 wounded in this month.

To Uvalde massacre killing 21, and wounding several others.

Chicago has more murders every weekend than any of the above but, without notice.

Even in Florence four murders in the last week.

Why is this happening? I would say there is an overwhelming lack of fear of Almighty God. Our pastor defined this fear of God to be:

“The continual awareness in the presence of an almighty God and that every thought, action, and deed is open before Him and is judged by Him.”

What do we know and what do we do about it?

If we were to respond in a scriptural way, we would reinstall the Christian religion and its moral teachings in the hearts of all.

Unfortunately, with the state of our nation and the twisted view of separation of church and state that is shouted from all levels of government, this is not likely to happen any time soon.

So, what do we do in the situation we are in?

Recognize that gun-free school zones don’t work. Abolish them! Provide security for public education Facilities using after-duty police, security, retired military, and other personnel that has adequate training and are capable of handling violent situations. Allow teachers to be armed after adequate training. Put parents back in the control of local education. Promote school choice, thereby allowing students to go to the school where they will not only get the best education but the one they feel is safe. Promote funds to follow the child to the school of their choice. This will increase the possibility of schools that have a Biblical World View or other worldview of their choice. Promote Home School as an acceptable and viable option again with the funds being available through the student for his/her education.

Since the current situation is not working let’s try something else.

Ray Kingsbury

Florence