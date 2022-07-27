LETTER TO THE EDITOR: To all who love the city of Florence

To All Who Love The City Of Florence, S.C.:

The article in the Morning News on July 24 about the Harllee sculpture ignored the intended focus of the historic Memorial Sculpture of Florence Henning Harllee, for whom the city of Florence, S.C., was named.

W.W. Harllee was founder, owner and president of the Wilmington and Manchester Railroad. The setting for this sculpture is the railroad depot under construction in 1852, which established the community of Florence, nine years before the Civil War began.

This historic sculpture is about the founding of Florence, S.C., beginning with the railroad depot. It depicts Florence Henning Harllee with her father’s hand on her shoulder while standing on the railroad under construction. He is telling his precious young daughter, “This Place Will Be Called In Your Name, Florence”, which is the name of the sculpture. This extraordinary sculpture was created in bronze by internationally acclaimed sculptor, Alex Palkovich, in 2017.

Family letters show that Florence Henning Harllee went to school in Charleston and later to St. Mary’s School For Girls in Raleigh, N.C. She seriously considered entering one of the religious orders of the Episcopal Church, but later decided against this plan. Deep religious convictions were a marked characteristic of her life. She was a woman of great strength and character and was devoted to the work of her church, St. John’s Episcopal, in which she remained active as long as her strength would permit.

In 1871, Florence, S.C., was officially a town with a population of about 700.

Young Florence Harllee loved her community and wanted to do much good for it, however she was a modest person about anything connected with publicity. Florence County was formed in 1888, and Florence became the county seat. The city of Florence was incorporated in 1890.

After her father’s death, there were few ways in which an unmarried woman like Florence Harllee could support herself. She became a school teacher and supplemented her income by selling spices and flavorings.

In 1903, the first public library in Florence was moved to city hall, with Miss Florence Harllee as the librarian. She also taught at Woodville School in the Christ Church Community in Florence County. Miss Florence Henning Harllee died on May 5, 1927, at the age of 79 from complications of influenza.

As the city of Florence continues the revitalization of downtown, it is the perfect time to recognize the namesake of our town, Florence Henning Harllee and her story.

If it were not for her father founding the Wilmington and Manchester Railroad in 1852, and naming the depot Florence, we the citizens would not be living, working, playing, learning and enjoying life in Florence, S.C. After 170 years, it is time to honor Florence, S.C.’s namesake with a visible memorial.

Respectfully submitted,

Gale Dixon

Chairman Harllee Memorial Sculpture Committee 501(c) 3