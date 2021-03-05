LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Trump still a formidable political force

A big event: Conservatives were holding a conference in Florida, mainly to discuss an agenda to oppose the socialist push by the current administration in Washington. And on Sunday, our former president was scheduled to speak. But without cable, little of this critical event could be viewed here in the boondocks.

So, we looked forward to the Monday edition of the Morning News, hoping to read some of the highlights, but apparently The Associated Press was otherwise occupied.

Ah, but there is internet. I punched in "Trump's Sunday Speech at CPAC." A page came up, but with a disclaimer − something to the effect that the material did not meet certain standards!

Fortunately, a news service called Breitbart carried that momentous oratory, so we sat with Trumpy Bear and took in every word.

It's obvious now why a political party (and the media they control) were so rabid in their efforts to impeach this man − he is a formidable political force (the auditorium was packed, and thousands stood outside), and those on the socialist side are afraid of him.