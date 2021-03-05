LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Trump still a formidable political force

A big event: Conservatives were holding a conference in Florida, mainly to discuss an agenda to oppose the socialist push by the current administration in Washington. And on Sunday, our former president was scheduled to speak. But without cable, little of this critical event could be viewed here in the boondocks.
So, we looked forward to the Monday edition of the Morning News, hoping to read some of the highlights, but apparently The Associated Press was otherwise occupied.
Ah, but there is internet. I punched in "Trump's Sunday Speech at CPAC." A page came up, but with a disclaimer − something to the effect that the material did not meet certain standards!
Fortunately, a news service called Breitbart carried that momentous oratory, so we sat with Trumpy Bear and took in every word.
It's obvious now why a political party (and the media they control) were so rabid in their efforts to impeach this man − he is a formidable political force (the auditorium was packed, and thousands stood outside), and those on the socialist side are afraid of him.
The speech was vintage, red meat Trump! He itemized the clear evidence of the corrupt 2020 election. He extolled the virtues of patriotism and its rich history. He emphasized the need to return to Judeo-Christian values. Praise was poured on our military and on our essential law enforcement personnel. And, of course, he repeated the necessity of secure borders.
Dear to the hearts of us Deplorables, he lashed out at those Republicans who got on the Impeachment Bandwagon.
How refreshing to hear the man many of us still call "Our President." There was the mixture of energy and courage (especially in naming the RINOS), and there were the usual humorous asides!
He is still a magnetic force, but dare we dream that he can revive "Make America Great Again"? The absence of media coverage of the Florida gem is just one example of how difficult the task will be. And even now the Washington crowd is building more barriers to free speech.
But for an hour we sat with Trumpy Bear and dreamed of a more perfect union!
ROY HAYMOND JR.
Centenary