LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Veterans Day event well done

Veterans Day event well done
Thanks to the Morning News and SCNOW for the superb coverage and photos of the crowd at the Veterans Day Ceremony. Before November 11, articles about the First Reliance Bank volunteers cleaning monuments, the grant for WW II monument from Drs. Bruce & Lee, an interview with our speaker, Secretary of the SC Department of Veterans Affairs, Army MG(R) Will Grimsley, and other Veterans Day-related articles were key to the event being such a success.
Many people and organizations need to be thanked. When that is a large number, there is always a risk someone or some group will be omitted.
WBTW, WPDE, and WMBF provided great coverage and interviews before and after Veterans Day. WFXB ran short videos about the Veterans Park and played daily interviews with several local veterans.
South Florence High School provided the Choraliers who performed a flawless national anthem as the SFHS Navy JROTC posted our nation’s colors superbly.
For the 13th consecutive year and the first ceremony in the park, Eddie Collins Productions provided patriotic music before and after the event and the Armed Forces Medley during the event.
USAFR Chaplain/Major Michele Law and USN veteran and City Councilman William Schofield provided the invocation and led the Pledge of Allegiance. And at the end released the 11 doves provided by Mitch Brantley.
Secretary Grimsley began with a pleasant gesture by presenting Randy Godbold, the recently retired veterans service officer, with a proclamation from Governor Henry McMaster. Then he delivered his excellent remarks to the audience, indicative of strong feelings and concern for South Carolina’s veterans and their families.
The ceremony ended with the Veterans Honor Guard delivering a rifle salute of three volleys and the playing of taps. The Veterans Honor Guard is made up of unheralded volunteers who insure veterans receive proper military rites, a service not available in much of the U.S.
Simultaneously, the 11 doves were released, and the veil on the Wall of Honor was pulled, revealing the names of 36 Pee Dee area veterans.
Others donated in one way or another including Adams Outdoor billboards announcing the ceremony; Florence Toyota, which provided bottled water; Powell’s Sanitation Inc., which furnished portable toilets; WFRK Live 95 Wake Up Carolina, which promoted our ceremony; M + M Printing, which created our beautiful programs; Brown Memorials, which always provides great advice; the city of Florence employees whose efforts keep our park so beautiful; and the Veterans Park Committee made up of Donnie Carter, Bruce Mallick, James McLaughlin, CSM Mike Montrose and Carlos Washington.
Thanks to the 500 or so attendees who took time to pay homage to our veterans. Next Veterans Day Ceremony is Friday, November 11, 2022. God bless our veterans, our community, and America.