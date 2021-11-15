LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Veterans Day event well done

Veterans Day event well done

Thanks to the Morning News and SCNOW for the superb coverage and photos of the crowd at the Veterans Day Ceremony. Before November 11, articles about the First Reliance Bank volunteers cleaning monuments, the grant for WW II monument from Drs. Bruce & Lee, an interview with our speaker, Secretary of the SC Department of Veterans Affairs, Army MG(R) Will Grimsley, and other Veterans Day-related articles were key to the event being such a success.

Many people and organizations need to be thanked. When that is a large number, there is always a risk someone or some group will be omitted.

WBTW, WPDE, and WMBF provided great coverage and interviews before and after Veterans Day. WFXB ran short videos about the Veterans Park and played daily interviews with several local veterans.

South Florence High School provided the Choraliers who performed a flawless national anthem as the SFHS Navy JROTC posted our nation’s colors superbly.

For the 13th consecutive year and the first ceremony in the park, Eddie Collins Productions provided patriotic music before and after the event and the Armed Forces Medley during the event.