LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Vote for kind, pragmatic, unifying leadership
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Vote for kind, pragmatic, unifying leadership

Vote for kind, pragmatic, unifying leadership

I normally avoid politics and am not writing this in any capacity as a partisan voter but rather as a friend of William Schofield.

In getting to know William, I have gathered that he has a genuine and intense interest in improving the circumstances of his neighbors. My first interactions with him were in the Dancing for our Future Stars program, where I saw firsthand how committed he was not only to his personal performance but also to raising money for our schools. Later, when I shared with him some problems related to flooding in our neighborhood, he had an immediate willingness to help, made phone calls and gave useful suggestions.

In general, this is what I appreciate most about William – that he is focused on finding solutions for specific problems and that he is all in when he gets involved. In a political atmosphere so charged with opposing narratives, I think his determined and solution-oriented mindset is important if we want real, positive change in our district.

I expect that William’s lifelong ties to the area, his experience as a small business owner and his prior military and leadership experiences will give him the skills and insights he needs to be a dynamic and effective Florence City Council member.

On March 30th, I will be voting for kind, pragmatic and unifying leadership and will be casting a ballot for William Schofield.

DR. VIVEK VASUKI

Florence

