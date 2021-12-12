LETTER TO THE EDITOR: We are better than this

“Now I’m no expert, but…” Politicians say it like ignorance is a blessing.
Let me try it. Now I’m no expert, but we must be tough on crime.
Suppose a murderer hires a defense attorney who suppressed evidence, confused the police officer on the stand, and falsely accused the grieving widow. Suppose the defendant hired me to suppress evidence, confuse the police, and falsely accuse the grieving widow. I could face criminal and civil sanctions: I am not above the law, but lawyers and judges are not above the law, either. Therefore, the government should prosecute defense attorneys and allow victims to sue judges, especially when their errors are slapped down on appeal.
Rep. Jay Jordan, a lawyer, might disagree. He might say I don’t know what I’m talking about, the words mean different things in a legal context, and maybe I should leave such issues to legal experts.
I agree, so what’s my point? The Morning News headline for Dec 4, 2021: “Lowe, Jordan back bill against vaccine mandates.”
Are Lowe or Jordan medical experts? No. Are they against all vaccine mandates? They said nothing about the tetanus vaccine requirement for every student and first responder. They reject only one vaccine mandate during a pandemic that is killing thousands of voters per day, over 800,000 Americans since Jan 2020.
Is the COVID vaccine new? Not when the science behind it goes back decades. More to the point, since Rep. Lowe and I were born (December 1958), science has developed many “new” vaccines that passed the same safety and effectiveness standards as the three COVID vaccines.
I assume Jordan and Lowe know that public health laws are like speed limits: We are not safe if laws are suggestions. Furthermore, they probably know about the horrible yellow fever epidemics in the late 1790s, which were worse because the government could not say, “Stop being irresponsible.” President Adams talked to experts. Based on knowledge, experience, and good governance, Adams enacted the Quarantine and Health Act of 1796; still used by the TSA, Customs, and Immigration; and in a related story, we don’t have yellow fever epidemics anymore.
Protecting public health is a governmental duty. Jordan and Lowe are better than this: It’s time they show it.
CHARLES TRANT, MD
Florence