LETTER TO THE EDITOR: We are better than this

“Now I’m no expert, but…” Politicians say it like ignorance is a blessing.

Let me try it. Now I’m no expert, but we must be tough on crime.

Suppose a murderer hires a defense attorney who suppressed evidence, confused the police officer on the stand, and falsely accused the grieving widow. Suppose the defendant hired me to suppress evidence, confuse the police, and falsely accuse the grieving widow. I could face criminal and civil sanctions: I am not above the law, but lawyers and judges are not above the law, either. Therefore, the government should prosecute defense attorneys and allow victims to sue judges, especially when their errors are slapped down on appeal.

Rep. Jay Jordan, a lawyer, might disagree. He might say I don’t know what I’m talking about, the words mean different things in a legal context, and maybe I should leave such issues to legal experts.

I agree, so what’s my point? The Morning News headline for Dec 4, 2021: “Lowe, Jordan back bill against vaccine mandates.”