LETTER TO THE EDITOR: We don't learn

I was recently reminded that our society has not changed over the past 2,021 years. Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ faced a mob who cried crucify him. This public cry was made without facts and evidence. The political and religious leaders at the time did nothing to help Him. They did not take a stand and chose only to satisfy the crowd.
We saw this same type of action again in the case of Kyle Rittenhouse. Unfounded actions were demanded by the people.
Shame on us that we don't learn! The first crowd was cheering “hail Caesar.” The recent crowd was cheering “hail Biden.”
I pray that we as a nation will recognize our responsibility. Learn the facts!
JODY OLIVER
Florence