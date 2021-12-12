 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: We don't learn
0 Comments

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: We don't learn

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

I was recently reminded that our society has not changed over the past 2,021 years. Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ faced a mob who cried crucify him. This public cry was made without facts and evidence. The political and religious leaders at the time did nothing to help Him. They did not take a stand and chose only to satisfy the crowd.

We saw this same type of action again in the case of Kyle Rittenhouse. Unfounded actions were demanded by the people.

Shame on us that we don't learn! The first crowd was cheering “hail Caesar.” The recent crowd was cheering “hail Biden.”

I pray that we as a nation will recognize our responsibility. Learn the facts!

JODY OLIVER

Florence

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

TOM SHEEHY: Low bail reflects failure in Waukesha case
Opinion

TOM SHEEHY: Low bail reflects failure in Waukesha case

Every day, we are inundated with all types of information, ideas, concepts, and most of all news, not only locally but nationally and globally. It seems so much of the media, both print, TV and other electronic venues, are seriously biased by personal opinions of the presenters.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert