LETTER TO THE EDITOR: What is the problem?

It's odd that there has never been a woman's version of the Garden of Eden. It's is a wow moment learning that guns do not kill, and finding it difficult to identify the root of the problem in the Garden.

For centuries, the world's graveyards have been filled with young birth mothers and their babies, while the root of the problem went on with his daily life.

If we could have eliminated assault and rape, good women could have managed self-control, and had every law biased in their favor.

A woman's biblical touch might have eliminated wars, reduced prison incarcerations and mass shootings. Heaven forbid there would have been no place for concubines in the Bible.

DENNIS TAYLOR

Florence