LETTER TO THE EDITOR: When Supreme Court justices are disqualified

Recently, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas (Clarence) and his spouse Victoria Thomas (known as Ginni) have been in the news.

The story questions whether Clarence should participate in Supreme Court cases that might involve Ginni.

On March 27, the Morning News published an Associated Press article (APA) titled “Justices decide when to step aside from cases.”

Regardless of the APA contents, its title is false or misleading for five reasons: 1. “Justices” are not the deciders. Instead, We the People (We) are the deciders.

2. We will not decide later. Instead, We have already decided.

3. We have not merely “decided.” Instead, We have decided and commanded Justices to act accordingly.

4. Justices do not voluntary “step aside” from cases. Instead, Justices are disqualified from cases.

5. Justices are not merely disqualified from cases. Instead, they are disqualified, and We have commanded them to admit that they are disqualified, from cases.

United States Code, Title 5, Section 3331 (5 U.S.C. § 3331), Oath of office, requires all federal government employees to promise: “I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter. So help me God.”

28 U.S.C. § 453, Oaths of justices, requires all (nine) Justices to promise: “I will faithfully and impartially discharge and perform all the duties incumbent upon me as [Justice] under the Constitution and laws of the United States. So help me God.”

28 U.S.C. § 455, Disqualification of justice, commands: “(a) Any justice … shall disqualify himself in any proceeding in which his impartiality might reasonably be questioned.”

“(b) He shall also disqualify himself in the following circumstances:

1 … he has a personal bias or prejudice concerning a party, or personal knowledge of disputed evidentiary facts concerning the proceeding…”.

4 He knows that he … or his spouse … has … any … interest that could be substantially affected by the outcome of the proceeding… ”.

5 He or his spouse … (iv) Is to the judge’s knowledge likely to be a material witness in the proceeding…”.

The statutes do not mention “recuse” or “step aside.” Those acts are irrelevant. Furthermore, as a justice, recusal or stepping aside is your choice. But “disqualified” defines you by statute.

When a person is disqualified and acts as if he is not disqualified, then: he is an impostor, his documents are forgeries and his events are counterfeits.

In a case where Ginni is a defendant, or Clarence has a personal bias or prejudice or knowledge of disputed facts about Ginni, or Ginni might be prosecuted, or Clarence knows that Ginni is likely to be a material witness, the disqualification issue is: Might you (yes you, Dear Reader) reasonably question the impartiality of Clarence? If yes, then Clarence is disqualified and shall simply state “I am disqualified.” Done.

As a lawyer supporting government employees’ statutory compliance, and having studied judicial disqualification over 30 years, I want Americans to know that We the People have already spoken through Congress enacting Justice disqualification statutes 28 U.S.C. § 455 (a)-(b). So, contrary to the APA title: We, not the Justices, are the deciders and commanders of disqualified Justices.

RICK FAVALORO

Florence