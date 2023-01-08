LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Whose Loss? Whose Damages?

Whose Loss? Whose Damages?

As a participant in the 2022 COP that is held by the United Nations FCC. I was prepared once again to bring up the issue of loss and damages.

For many years, NGOs, non-governmental organizations or as we call them nonprofits in the United States, have been advocating for a financial mechanism that will allow developing countries to put money in a financial mechanism so that developing countries that are suffering the impacts of climate change will be able to recover quickly from a loss in damages they face from tsunamis, typhoons, hurricanes, and other related climate disasters.

Unlike the United States of America and other developing countries, we have all kinds of financial mechanisms in place to assist us with any loss or damages that may occur during a climate impact such as wildfires or flooding.

We have FEMA. We have homeowners’ insurance. We have nonprofit organizations like the Red Cross and the Salvation Army. Who all come to the aid of citizens who are experiencing some level of loss and damages. Unfortunately, the same situation does not exist for people in the developing world. In many developing countries, they not only don’t have homeowners’ insurance, or FEMA, or adequate nonprofit organizations that can assist them at a time of disaster. In many cases, they don’t have homeowners’ insurance, or even mortgages. Imagine you building a house a room at a time and then a disaster comes along. And the only thing you could do is hope to save up enough money to rebuild your home again.

The question loss and damages has been divided into two parts with a clear line of demarcation that makes very little sense. You see, the problem of recovering from weather related disasters is not limited in the developing world. When we look at the United States of America, we realize that people who were involved in Hurricane Hugo 39 years ago, Hurricane Katrina 17 years ago, Hurricane Maria, five years ago in many instances have not been able to recover from the loss in damages that they suffered.

While we are blessed to have more financial mechanisms in place. We have failed to help those who labored in our fields and served as domestic help and only make a mere $600 to $800 monthly in SSI, Supplemental Security Income. So, loss and damages need to be addressed in both the US global south as well as developing countries. Even more important than that is asking the question who really suffers from loss and damages?

You see, when we do not address these issues that come about because of climate change, we see an escalation of climate refugees, that is migrants who oppose on the borders of nations all around the world, because of drought and water shortages. When we fail to address loss and damages, then we find that governments become unstable, and wars break out as they have in Syria, Somalia, and many other countries around the world.

So, who experiences loss and damages? Well, when it comes to people starving because of droughts and they cannot farm, when it comes to people not having enough water to drink, when it comes to people who are losing loved ones, like the more than 6000 people lost in Pakistan or the 30 out of 36 states in Nigeria that are currently flooded, we all lose. Because unrest war and mass migrations are something that impacts developing countries like the USA as well.

We find that those loss and damages are better addressed proactively rather than having to spend billions of dollars later to help with wars, civil unrest, starvation, hunger, and disasters. So, who loses and who suffers damages? All of us, including the developed countries that feel that loss and damages are not their problem. After participating in COP27, I feel we all should advocate to our governing bodies, such as Congress to take immediate action to pass policies that help people with loss and damages, especially in developing countries. But also, in developed countries who are being left out, left behind as sacrifice zones which are yet another type of injustice in our world.

Whose loss whose damages? Each and every one of us, when we forget that we are our brother’s keeper.

Rev. Leo Woodberry

New Alpha Community Development Group