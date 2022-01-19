LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Why Jay Jordan for Senate District 31

Jordan works hard to support education reform. As part of a team, he was effective in increasing teacher pay above the Southeast United States average. His desire is to improve the educational experience for all students. He is against critical race theory that the federal government wants taught in all schools, and he is against mandates for vaccines and masks.

Jordan has supported infrastructure improvement and growing the business and economic base of our area.

Jordan has been supportive of the Florence County Republican Party (FCGOP). He has been the featured speaker addressing Town Hall issues annually and he has been a Platinum Level contributor to the FCGOP for the last six years. He believes in and financially supports the FCGOP. In addition to funding, Jordan has been a consistent Republican voter in all races, particularly in primaries where voting otherwise might give Republican advantage in the general election. He does not play politics; he works for the people.