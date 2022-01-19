LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Why Jay Jordan for Senate District 31

Jay Jordan has been in the state House working for our area for the last seven years. However, I don’t consider him a politician in the normal sense of the word. He is not the glad-hander, promising the world to get elected. He has demonstrated over the last seven years that he only promises what he can deliver and he delivers what he promises. He is forward thinking and considers alternatives other than those others might consider obvious. He sacrifices “Better on the Altar of the Best.”
He has received many high-ranking assignments and is recognized as a most effective legislator. Some of his assignment include:
Chairman of House Ethics Committee.
Chairman of House Redistricting Committee.
Chairman of Election Law Subcommittee.
Chairman of the Florence Delegate Economic Development Subcommittee.
As a proven conservative in the S.C. House, six times he received the “Business Champion Award” from the S.C. Chamber of Commerce. In 2020 he was recognized by the Realtors Association as “Legislator of the Year.”
Jordan has worked with the late Sen. Hugh Leatherman to improve the funds and jobs coming to our region. He has been endorsed by many, including Jean Leatherman, Hugh’s wife. She knew the close working relationship Jordan had with Hugh and other senators. He has been endorsed by the NRA as well as many leaders in the city, county and state.
Jordan works hard to support education reform. As part of a team, he was effective in increasing teacher pay above the Southeast United States average. His desire is to improve the educational experience for all students. He is against critical race theory that the federal government wants taught in all schools, and he is against mandates for vaccines and masks.
Jordan has supported infrastructure improvement and growing the business and economic base of our area.
Jordan has been supportive of the Florence County Republican Party (FCGOP). He has been the featured speaker addressing Town Hall issues annually and he has been a Platinum Level contributor to the FCGOP for the last six years. He believes in and financially supports the FCGOP. In addition to funding, Jordan has been a consistent Republican voter in all races, particularly in primaries where voting otherwise might give Republican advantage in the general election. He does not play politics; he works for the people.
At a time when the federal government is out of control and Democrats will be in the White House for another three years, it is essential to elect a senator that is a strong, consistent Republican with integrity, determination, knowledge, on not only what needs to be done, but how to do it. Jordan is someone that has demonstrated that he is the cream of the crop, has the right tool set to get things done and associations to be most effective on day one.