LETTER TO THE EDITOR:

Do you really think taking guns from law-abiding citizens would decrease violent crime?

Who could possibly believe defunding law enforcement or disarming them makes any sense?

What would happen if all law enforcement walked off the job?

Why isn't American government bankrupt?

Why does Biden and Congress spend money like the Treasury is rolling in money?

Why is Biden and Congress allowing illegal immigrants to come to America?

Is Joe Biden really the POTUS or is he really a puppet?

Did Joe Biden win the election fair and square?

Why are corrupt politicians allowed to stay in office and not in prison?

DAVE HICKLIN

Florence