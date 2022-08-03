 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Harllee statue appropriate for museum

  • 0

I would like to comment on the controversy associated with the possible installation at the Florence County Museum of a statue depicting William W. Harllee and his daughter, Florence, standing next to a railroad track.

Unfortunately, all human beings are fallible, including William W. Harlee, who was a minor figure in the leadership of the Confederacy.

Nevertheless, our city exists because he established a station on his Wilmington and Manchester Railroad at the site that eventually became Florence, S.C.

The statue in question has nothing to do with Harllee's role in the Confederacy and everything to do with the founding of Florence and its heritage as a railroad town.

The statue is appropriate for the Florence County Museum.

JaLene H. Nelson

People are also reading…

Florence

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

CAL THOMAS: To ID, or not to ID?

CAL THOMAS: To ID, or not to ID?

During recent election seasons there has been a debate over whether a voter must present an identification card to cast a ballot and if so, what type?

TOM POLAND: Vintage enamelware

TOM POLAND: Vintage enamelware

I was visiting the past at the Lincoln County History Park when I spied a graceful blue enamelware pot sitting among fire logs. Warm memories came from that cold enamelware. Yes, that forgotten pot sent me reeling through the years.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert