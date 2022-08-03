LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Harllee statue appropriate for museum

I would like to comment on the controversy associated with the possible installation at the Florence County Museum of a statue depicting William W. Harllee and his daughter, Florence, standing next to a railroad track.

Unfortunately, all human beings are fallible, including William W. Harlee, who was a minor figure in the leadership of the Confederacy.

Nevertheless, our city exists because he established a station on his Wilmington and Manchester Railroad at the site that eventually became Florence, S.C.

The statue in question has nothing to do with Harllee's role in the Confederacy and everything to do with the founding of Florence and its heritage as a railroad town.

The statue is appropriate for the Florence County Museum.

JaLene H. Nelson

Florence