The Pee Dee Coalition could always count on James.
From his first seat on the Florence City Council to his most recent service on the Florence County Council, James Schofield understood the importance of the coalition’s work and the role it played in the quality of life in the community.
He never failed to hear what challenges we faced or to support periodic requests for financial support for the needs of the sexual assault/family violence crisis center, emergency safe house and the Durant Children’s Center – all of which are old buildings with multiple maintenance problems.
We will continue to be grateful for his support and will sorely miss him.
ELLEN C. HAMILTON, executive director
Pee Dee Coalition