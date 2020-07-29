The City of Florence recently passed an ordinance requiring citizens to wear a mask and to engage in social distancing. Following this, I have observed an especially high level of compliance at the two malls in Florence and the grocery store I frequent.
That is, until I read through the extensive photographs on your web site of the funeral for Mr. Schofield, where perhaps 85% of the persons shown in multiple pictures were without mask.
Citizens who are public leaders --- the persons captured in the photos were largely public leaders I assume --- have a duty also to follow the stricture to wear a mask, especially in a public gathering.
CHARLES CARPENTER
Florence
