LETTER TO THE EDITOR: A big computer, expert pundits, polls and the voters

In the 1952 presidential election, the CBS Television Network engaged the Remington Rand Corporation's new Universal Automatic Computer (or Universal Non-Integrated Vacuum Actuated Computer) to predict the election results. This was the now-legendary Walter Cronkite’s first time anchoring the election results.
A computer is pure logic, but it is only as good as its program and the data input to it. On that election night, shortly after only a few million votes had been counted, the room-sized UNIVAC predicted that Republican Dwight D. Eisenhower would win in a landslide over Democrat Adlai Stevenson.
Whether it was a programmer at Remington Rand headquarters or someone at CBS, this was not reported. How could it be that a Republican could win over a Democrat for the presidency? Democrats Frankling Roosevelt and then Harry Truman had served as president since 1933. All of the expert pundits said it would be a close election, but they really expected Stevenson to win. Well, the voters had the last say. Gen. Eisenhower won in a landslide and President Eisenhower won again in 1956. CBS and Mr. Cronkite missed a really big scoop.
In 2016, all of the polls and the expert pundits predicted a close race, but they expected Democrat former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton to win. Polls are not like computers; they are not logical. Poll results are dependent upon the way the questions are written and the number and type of people sampled (more Democrats than Republicans, for example). I can’t even begin to explain why the expert pundits think the way they do. Never mind, the polls and pundits were really wrong.
In 2020, Republican President Trump is running for re-election. Now, they say they have revamped the polling system, but the polls and the expert pundits are reporting that former Vice President Joseph Biden is ahead and that President Trump is in a tight race and needs to catch up to win. Really? You reckon we ought to pull ole UNIVAC out of mothballs and give her a go?
The big story is still the American voter. We don’t always use logic, and the data we hear isn’t always correct. However, we know how things are going in our own lives. We vote on the best data we have, and I think we ultimately vote with our hearts.
Will we prove the polls and pundits wrong again? I think so, but we’ll see.
“God Bless America, stand beside her, and guide her. ...”
SUSAN O. KIRBY
Effingham
