LETTER TO THE EDITOR: A big computer, expert pundits, polls and the voters

In the 1952 presidential election, the CBS Television Network engaged the Remington Rand Corporation's new Universal Automatic Computer (or Universal Non-Integrated Vacuum Actuated Computer) to predict the election results. This was the now-legendary Walter Cronkite’s first time anchoring the election results.

A computer is pure logic, but it is only as good as its program and the data input to it. On that election night, shortly after only a few million votes had been counted, the room-sized UNIVAC predicted that Republican Dwight D. Eisenhower would win in a landslide over Democrat Adlai Stevenson.

Whether it was a programmer at Remington Rand headquarters or someone at CBS, this was not reported. How could it be that a Republican could win over a Democrat for the presidency? Democrats Frankling Roosevelt and then Harry Truman had served as president since 1933. All of the expert pundits said it would be a close election, but they really expected Stevenson to win. Well, the voters had the last say. Gen. Eisenhower won in a landslide and President Eisenhower won again in 1956. CBS and Mr. Cronkite missed a really big scoop.