LETTER TO THE EDITOR: A call for clean air

We need to be building back equitably and sustainably! However, our elected Florence County Council members are supporting an extractive, polluting and jobless industry here in South Carolina. Is this the future South Carolina that you want to live in?
We need to know about the businesses that are coming to Florence County, how they affect us and what we can do about it. The wood pellet industry is a type of business that exists primarily for Europe and Asia as a source of energy. They claim that it’s a sustainable one, but it’s not sustainable or renewable for them or us. This business takes place all the while destroying our natural defense against flooding and polluting our communities.
Before the end of 2020, a new company, Effingham Pellets LLC, submitted an application to the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) for a minor source air permit. This is the permit required to build and operate a wood pellet facility. The specific address for the proposed facility would be 905 Ingram Bypass. The facility would be at least the seventh wood pellet facility in South Carolina and one of at least 127 in the country.
Only six plants are bigger than our biggest in South Carolina. Effingham Pellets would add to this by approximately 43,800 metric tons per year. We expect to see more permits for new facilities and possibly the expansion of others soon.
By cutting down thousands of trees, wood pellet facilities increase our risk of flooding. These facilities are bad for us and the environment, as proven by the Environmental Integrity Project and the Rachel Carson Council. Many groups have taken a stance against the wood pellet Industry, such as the Dogwood Alliance, One Voice United, ECHO, and Southern ECHO. One in our own backyard recently brought to light the massive rejection of these companies. Our organization, New Alpha Community Development Corporation, led a 40-car caravan through the streets of Columbia to urge DHEC to deny the air permit for the Enviva plant expansion in Greenwood. Despite our loud cry, the permit was granted on Nov. 9, 2020.
Our elected officials need to make decisions in our best interests. The council voted unanimously last August to grant certain special source revenue credits to Effingham Pellets LLC. The council rejected New Alpha CDC’s request to be placed on the February agenda for public comment. Five council representatives are up for election in 2022, including Steven DeBerry IV, in whose district Effingham Pellets would go.
Has the call for clean air not been made loud enough through the COVID-19 pandemic, which preys on people with diabetes and asthma? Have the climate catastrophes not been devastating enough for our inland communities? Has the cry for an equal opportunity to breath among African American communities not been made clear enough?
Granting a permit to Effingham Pellets LLC would increase known sources of pollution. We invite you to become informed and involved. For more information, email WoodPelletEffects@gmail.com.
REV. LEO WOODBERRY
AND ESTRELLA SAINBURG
New Alpha Community Development Corporation