LETTER TO THE EDITOR: A call for clean air

We need to be building back equitably and sustainably! However, our elected Florence County Council members are supporting an extractive, polluting and jobless industry here in South Carolina. Is this the future South Carolina that you want to live in?

We need to know about the businesses that are coming to Florence County, how they affect us and what we can do about it. The wood pellet industry is a type of business that exists primarily for Europe and Asia as a source of energy. They claim that it’s a sustainable one, but it’s not sustainable or renewable for them or us. This business takes place all the while destroying our natural defense against flooding and polluting our communities.

Before the end of 2020, a new company, Effingham Pellets LLC, submitted an application to the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) for a minor source air permit. This is the permit required to build and operate a wood pellet facility. The specific address for the proposed facility would be 905 Ingram Bypass. The facility would be at least the seventh wood pellet facility in South Carolina and one of at least 127 in the country.